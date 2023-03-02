Who are the Institutional Holders in GitLab Inc. (GTLB)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) is -5.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.74 and a high of $70.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTLB stock was last observed hovering at around $44.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.6% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.84% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.82, the stock is -9.53% and -7.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -13.39% off its SMA200. GTLB registered -26.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.76%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.22%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has around 1630 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $379.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.30% and -39.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.70% this year

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.88M, and float is at 86.67M with Short Float at 9.39%.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at GitLab Inc. (GTLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McBride Michael Eugene, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that McBride Michael Eugene sold 6,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $51.42 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

GitLab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Brown Dale R (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16265.0 shares of the GTLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Brown Dale R (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 894 shares at an average price of $41.66 for $37244.0. The insider now directly holds 16,265 shares of GitLab Inc. (GTLB).