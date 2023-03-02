Who are the Institutional Holders in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is -6.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.97 and a high of $51.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.27% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 2.24% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.08, the stock is -2.89% and -4.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 0.64% off its SMA200. MUR registered 15.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.57%.

The stock witnessed a -6.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.66%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 696 employees, a market worth around $6.18B and $3.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.54 and Fwd P/E is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.35% and -21.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.45M, and float is at 147.50M with Short Float at 4.33%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Utsch Louis W, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Utsch Louis W sold 10,902 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $43.50 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9504.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Vaughan Paul D. (Vice President & Controller) sold a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $41.30 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4716.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, MIRELES THOMAS J (Executive Vice President & CFO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $49.06 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 39,894 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 66.79% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 25.23% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 36.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.