Who are the Institutional Holders in Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)?

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) is 63.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.32 and a high of $31.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -54.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.98, the stock is 3.90% and 29.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 37.35% off its SMA200. XM registered -44.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.36.

The stock witnessed a 7.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.80%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has around 4808 employees, a market worth around $10.14B and $1.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 54.25. Profit margin for the company is -80.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.19% and -45.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.70%).

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.50% this year

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.85M, and float is at 153.40M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Ryan S, the company’s Founder and Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Smith Ryan S sold 140,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $15.97 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.07 million shares.

Qualtrics International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Serafin Zig (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 130,628 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $15.97 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.44 million shares of the XM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Beckstead Chris (President) disposed off 64,764 shares at an average price of $15.97 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 5,176,666 shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM).