Who are the Institutional Holders in Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)?

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is 22.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.46 and a high of $63.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGRY stock was last observed hovering at around $33.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $33.99, the stock is -1.09% and 8.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 9.53% off its SMA200. SGRY registered -34.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.68%.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.02%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $4.32B and $2.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 77.07. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.13% and -46.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Analyst Forecasts

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.91M, and float is at 53.58M with Short Float at 8.81%.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evans Jason Eric, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Evans Jason Eric sold 20,042 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $33.53 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Surgery Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that TAPARO ANTHONY (Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 6,582 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $33.52 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91502.0 shares of the SGRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Baldock Jennifer (Chief Admin & Dev Officer) disposed off 5,924 shares at an average price of $33.54 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 134,921 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Who are the competitors?

