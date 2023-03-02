Who are the Institutional Holders in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) is -25.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $23.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $7.61, the stock is -24.60% and -26.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -37.22% off its SMA200. TWKS registered -66.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.95%.

The stock witnessed a -28.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.06%, and is -19.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $1.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.52. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.92% and -66.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Analyst Forecasts

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -236.60% this year

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.62M, and float is at 89.36M with Short Float at 1.95%.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Ian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davis Ian bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43163.0 shares.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Mandapaty Sai Krishna (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 5,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $8.02 per share for $41215.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the TWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Woods-Moss Julie (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.96 for $39800.0. The insider now directly holds 77,814 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS).