Who are the Institutional Holders in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is 24.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.20 and a high of $78.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $74.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.27% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.23% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.26, the stock is 4.09% and 11.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 18.83% off its SMA200. VOYA registered 13.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.70%.

The stock witnessed a 10.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.02%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $7.42B and $5.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.32 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.69% and -2.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voya Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.90M, and float is at 82.60M with Short Float at 27.88%.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SILVA KEVIN D, the company’s. SEC filings show that SILVA KEVIN D sold 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $74.79 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2130.0 shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that MARTIN RODNEY O JR (Director) sold a total of 38,813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $74.00 per share for $2.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Hurtsellers Christine () disposed off 18,026 shares at an average price of $73.69 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 36,745 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 0.53% up over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -8.35% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 5.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.