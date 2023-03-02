Who are the Institutional Holders in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) is 15.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.52 and a high of $53.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSC stock was last observed hovering at around $51.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $52.12, the stock is 3.84% and 9.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 24.48% off its SMA200. WSC registered 46.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.31%.

The stock witnessed a 9.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.24%, and is 5.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $10.95B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.10 and Fwd P/E is 23.58. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.77% and -2.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 135.60% this year

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.30M, and float is at 204.47M with Short Float at 2.40%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soultz Bradley Lee, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Soultz Bradley Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $50.47 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that DAVIS ERIKA T (Director) bought a total of 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $50.65 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6313.0 shares of the WSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Soultz Bradley Lee (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $46.88 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 431,683 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC): Who are the competitors?

