Who is the Top Investor In Erasca Inc. (ERAS)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) is -18.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $12.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERAS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 65.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.50, the stock is -9.76% and -12.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -45.40% off its SMA200. ERAS registered -71.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.47%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.07%, and is -4.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -0.33% and -72.66% from its 52-week high.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Erasca Inc. (ERAS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Erasca Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.70% this year

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.80M, and float is at 100.19M with Short Float at 7.83%.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Erasca Inc. (ERAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lim Jonathan E, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Lim Jonathan E bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $3.86 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20.26 million shares.

Erasca Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Bristol James Arthur (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $4.14 per share for $82800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ERAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Start Valerie Denise Harding (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.64 for $46400.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Erasca Inc. (ERAS).

Erasca Inc. (ERAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.29% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 25.69% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 39.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.