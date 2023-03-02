Who is the Top Investor In LendingClub Corporation (LC)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is 7.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.23 and a high of $19.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.45, the stock is -4.11% and 0.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -19.73% off its SMA200. LC registered -49.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.77%.

The stock witnessed a -0.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.06%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) has around 1585 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.43 and Fwd P/E is 11.03. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.75% and -50.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LendingClub Corporation (LC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LendingClub Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.70% this year

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.67M, and float is at 101.99M with Short Float at 3.85%.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at LendingClub Corporation (LC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARMSTRONG ANNIE, the company’s Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that ARMSTRONG ANNIE sold 38,322 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $10.08 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

LendingClub Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Momen Ronnie (Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking) sold a total of 28,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $10.08 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the LC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Kay Valerie (Bank-Chief Capital Officer) disposed off 22,392 shares at an average price of $10.08 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 172,497 shares of LendingClub Corporation (LC).