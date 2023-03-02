Who is the Top Investor In Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is -2.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $143.33 and a high of $183.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMC stock was last observed hovering at around $162.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $162.01, the stock is -4.16% and -4.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -0.15% off its SMA200. MMC registered 4.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.42%.

The stock witnessed a -5.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.78%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $81.04B and $20.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.87 and Fwd P/E is 19.46. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.03% and -11.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 493.00M, and float is at 490.05M with Short Float at 0.66%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FANJUL OSCAR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FANJUL OSCAR sold 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $173.70 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75447.0 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that FANJUL OSCAR (Director) sold a total of 5,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $171.96 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78347.0 shares of the MMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Beswick Paul (SVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 1,171 shares at an average price of $176.75 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 8,118 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -16.59% down over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is 2.88% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -0.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.