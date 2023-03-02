Who is the Top Investor In Matador Resources Company (MTDR)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is -3.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.17 and a high of $73.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $53.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56%.

Currently trading at $55.35, the stock is -8.61% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -5.09% off its SMA200. MTDR registered 11.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.71%.

The stock witnessed a -13.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.16%, and is 5.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.47 and Fwd P/E is 5.27. Profit margin for the company is 34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.44% and -24.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 196.10% this year

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.14M, and float is at 111.12M with Short Float at 7.95%.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Matador Resources Company (MTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrman Monika U, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $57.32 per share for a total of $11465.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30203.0 shares.

Matador Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Ehrman Monika U (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $51.51 per share for $10302.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27963.0 shares of the MTDR stock.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 7.56% up over the past 12 months and Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is 52.56% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 14.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.