Who is the Top Investor In Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)?

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is 3.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.02 and a high of $140.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $122.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84%.

Currently trading at $121.25, the stock is -3.07% and -0.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 10.33% off its SMA200. SPG registered -11.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.98%.

The stock witnessed a -3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.74%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $41.74B and $5.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.60 and Fwd P/E is 19.65. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.96% and -13.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.94M, and float is at 324.07M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH J ALBERT JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH J ALBERT JR bought 639 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $116.42 per share for a total of $74392.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59477.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that HORN KAREN N (Director) bought a total of 510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $116.42 per share for $59374.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33528.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S (Director) acquired 468 shares at an average price of $116.42 for $54485.0. The insider now directly holds 46,302 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -3.89% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -12.88% lower over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is -4.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.