Who is the Top Investor In Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) is 6.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XERS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 64.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is 15.68% and 17.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -7.41% off its SMA200. XERS registered -40.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.48%.

The stock witnessed a 16.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.43%, and is 13.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $190.05M and $98.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.38% and -51.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.80%).

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.95M, and float is at 132.35M with Short Float at 4.56%.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edick Paul R, the company’s. SEC filings show that Edick Paul R bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $29000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.53 million shares.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Edick Paul R () bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $1.40 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.51 million shares of the XERS stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 25.69% higher over the past 12 months.