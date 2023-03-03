A peek at Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) is 104.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.02 and a high of $45.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALBO stock was last observed hovering at around $44.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.73% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.12% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.15, the stock is -0.13% and 17.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 76.08% off its SMA200. ALBO registered 60.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.05%.

The stock witnessed a -1.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.02%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $913.46M and $57.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 175.59% and -2.39% from its 52-week high.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.66M, and float is at 18.65M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooper Ronald Harold Wilfred, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Cooper Ronald Harold Wilfred sold 1,057 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $43.80 per share for a total of $46297.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57444.0 shares.

Albireo Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Duncan Jason (Chief Legal Officer and GC) sold a total of 228 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $43.80 per share for $9986.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14146.0 shares of the ALBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Mattsson Jan (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 197 shares at an average price of $43.80 for $8629.0. The insider now directly holds 54,474 shares of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO).

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 26.27% up over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 38.61% higher over the same period. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is 29.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.