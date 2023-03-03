A peek at Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is 4.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.28 and a high of $31.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.81% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.57, the stock is -0.67% and 0.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 2.89% off its SMA200. GNTX registered -0.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.38%.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.70%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has around 5466 employees, a market worth around $6.68B and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.05 and Fwd P/E is 13.80. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.74% and -9.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gentex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.18M, and float is at 233.01M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ryan Scott P, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Ryan Scott P sold 9,895 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $28.29 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20631.0 shares.

Gentex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Downing Steven R (President and CEO) sold a total of 17,730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $30.21 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the GNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Nash Kevin C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,776 shares at an average price of $29.42 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 22,597 shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Who are the competitors?

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -18.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.