A peek at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Who has invested in It?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 14.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.08 and a high of $198.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $178.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76%.

Currently trading at $180.63, the stock is -3.12% and 3.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 7.69% off its SMA200. NXPI registered -0.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.00%.

The stock witnessed a -2.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.68%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $47.90B and $13.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.11 and Fwd P/E is 13.05. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.76% and -8.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.18M, and float is at 258.38M with Short Float at 2.36%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Southern Julie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Southern Julie bought 135 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $178.07 per share for a total of $24039.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9039.0 shares.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -24.38% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 4.06% higher over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 17.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.