A peek at OneSpan Inc. (OSPN): Who has invested in It?

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) is 65.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.15 and a high of $16.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSPN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.76% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.49, the stock is 31.67% and 41.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 11.72% at the moment leaves the stock 56.44% off its SMA200. OSPN registered 37.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.17%.

The stock witnessed a 33.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.40%, and is 34.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) has around 879 employees, a market worth around $753.10M and $221.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.87% and 10.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSpan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -466.60% this year

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.72M, and float is at 34.97M with Short Float at 2.55%.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McConnell Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McConnell Michael J bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $9.97 per share for a total of $59800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50408.0 shares.

OneSpan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that McConnell Michael J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $9.71 per share for $19420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44408.0 shares of the OSPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Nietzel Alfred A (Director) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $11.38 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 24,833 shares of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN).