A peek at Porch Group Inc. (PRCH): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) is 12.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $8.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -50.71% lower than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is -35.41% and -18.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -14.73% off its SMA200. PRCH registered -71.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.31%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.31%, and is -33.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.86% over the week and 10.04% over the month.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $228.85M and $260.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.47% and -74.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Porch Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.55M, and float is at 82.21M with Short Float at 13.66%.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Park West Asset Management LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Park West Asset Management LLC bought 407,874 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $2.31 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.27 million shares.

Porch Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that Park West Asset Management LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 760,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $2.46 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.86 million shares of the PRCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Park West Asset Management LLC (10% Owner) acquired 530,750 shares at an average price of $2.60 for $1.38 million. The insider now directly holds 11,099,833 shares of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH).