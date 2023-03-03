A peek at Textron Inc. (TXT): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is 5.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $76.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $73.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29%.

Currently trading at $74.48, the stock is 0.49% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 11.99% off its SMA200. TXT registered 4.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.40%.

The stock witnessed a 2.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.90%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $15.32B and $12.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.56 and Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.41% and -2.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.33M, and float is at 204.14M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONNELLY SCOTT C, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.35 per share for a total of $16.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Connor Frank T (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 63,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $73.35 per share for $4.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TXT stock.

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 5.91% up over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is -3.63% lower over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is 7.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.