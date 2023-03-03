ABB Ltd (ABB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is 10.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $35.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $33.71, the stock is -0.40% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 15.46% off its SMA200. ABB registered 6.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.81%.

The stock witnessed a -3.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.20%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 104400 employees, a market worth around $67.35B and $29.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.50 and Fwd P/E is 18.83. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.90% and -5.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.79B with Short Float at 0.12%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -6.38% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 5.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.