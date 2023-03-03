Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) is 9.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $10.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATRA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.84% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -79.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is -22.03% and -12.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -8.44% at the moment leaves the stock -21.37% off its SMA200. ATRA registered -64.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.60%.

The stock witnessed a -29.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.15%, and is -16.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has around 334 employees, a market worth around $361.19M and $63.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.50% and -65.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-214.10%).

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.19M, and float is at 94.28M with Short Float at 14.86%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koppikar Utpal, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Koppikar Utpal sold 2,485 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $5.46 per share for a total of $13568.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Touchon Pascal (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,591 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $4.49 per share for $70004.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the ATRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Koppikar Utpal (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,255 shares at an average price of $4.49 for $28086.0. The insider now directly holds 191,334 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA).

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -80.71% down over the past 12 months and ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) that is -20.11% lower over the same period.