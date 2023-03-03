ATI Inc. (ATI) Volatility At 2.37%, Should You Add A Position?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?









ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) is 39.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.51 and a high of $41.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATI stock was last observed hovering at around $41.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.6% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -26.36% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.70, the stock is 4.80% and 17.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 40.46% off its SMA200. ATI registered 63.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.34%.

The stock witnessed a 14.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.65%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

ATI Inc. (ATI) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $5.52B and $3.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.64 and Fwd P/E is 15.31. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.27% and -0.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

ATI Inc. (ATI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ATI Inc. (ATI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ATI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.60% this year

ATI Inc. (ATI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.80M, and float is at 128.55M with Short Float at 7.71%.

ATI Inc. (ATI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at ATI Inc. (ATI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Elliot S, the company’s Chief Legal & Compl. Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Elliot S sold 9,627 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $39.07 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

ATI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Davis Elliot S (Chief Legal & Compl. Officer) sold a total of 28,572 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $30.68 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, WETHERBEE ROBERT S (Board Chair, President and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $30.23 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 333,753 shares of ATI Inc. (ATI).

ATI Inc. (ATI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) that is trading 61.18% up over the past 12 months. Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is 56.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.