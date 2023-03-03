Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Volatility At 4.48%, Should You Add A Position?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) is -5.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.41 and a high of $79.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXNX stock was last observed hovering at around $60.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48%.

Currently trading at $59.39, the stock is 1.85% and -1.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -6.62% off its SMA200. AXNX registered 3.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.27%.

The stock witnessed a -3.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.14%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has around 517 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $240.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.62% and -25.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.00%).

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.21M, and float is at 47.10M with Short Float at 8.21%.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Axonics Inc. (AXNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sama Rinda, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Sama Rinda sold 19,929 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $56.27 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55854.0 shares.

Axonics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Sama Rinda (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $56.53 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 608.0 shares of the AXNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, COHEN RAYMOND W (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,117 shares at an average price of $60.93 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 160,596 shares of Axonics Inc. (AXNX).

Axonics Inc. (AXNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 4.53% up over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -20.64% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 8.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.