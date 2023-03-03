Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is 12.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $45.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $39.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.58% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.71, the stock is 2.95% and 7.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 4.64% at the moment leaves the stock 14.60% off its SMA200. BSY registered 7.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.68%.

The stock witnessed a 6.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.23%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has around 4626 employees, a market worth around $12.45B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.98 and Fwd P/E is 47.13. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.47% and -8.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.12M, and float is at 218.67M with Short Float at 3.11%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hollister David J., the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Hollister David J. sold 100,283 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $41.01 per share for a total of $4.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.96 million shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Shaman David R. (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 5,712 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $41.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the BSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, BENTLEY GREGORY S (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 13,524 shares at an average price of $37.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 8,284,318 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).