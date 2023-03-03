DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is 24.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $26.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.1% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 9.13% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.26, the stock is -0.17% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 7.83% off its SMA200. DV registered -2.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.28%.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.52%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $4.51B and $424.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.38 and Fwd P/E is 81.37. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.30% and -15.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.30M, and float is at 163.75M with Short Float at 3.45%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eddleman Julie, the company’s Global Chief Comm. Officer. SEC filings show that Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $26.93 per share for a total of $8079.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,907 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $27.81 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54092.0 shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,607 shares at an average price of $27.54 for $44254.0. The insider now directly holds 54,092 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).