Entergy Corporation (ETR) Volatility At 2.44%, Should You Add A Position?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is -7.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.94 and a high of $126.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETR stock was last observed hovering at around $101.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.3% off its average median price target of $122.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.84% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -0.7% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.72, the stock is -2.90% and -4.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -7.05% off its SMA200. ETR registered -0.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.24%.

The stock witnessed a -4.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.06%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has around 12369 employees, a market worth around $21.88B and $13.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.25% and -18.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entergy Corporation (ETR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.45M, and float is at 202.71M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Entergy Corporation (ETR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MINOR ANASTASIA, the company’s “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules. SEC filings show that MINOR ANASTASIA bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $107.50 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4462.0 shares.

Entergy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Brown Marcus V (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $106.10 per share for $1.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9129.0 shares of the ETR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, FISACKERLY HALEY (“Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules) disposed off 3,890 shares at an average price of $108.42 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 1,656 shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR).

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -6.75% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -0.67% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -30.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.