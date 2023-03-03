EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Volatility At 6.10%, Should You Add A Position?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) is 33.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $14.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.52% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.98, the stock is -5.99% and 7.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -19.34% off its SMA200. EVGO registered -40.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.59%.

The stock witnessed a -13.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.64%, and is -4.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $34.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.29% and -57.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.70% this year

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.62M, and float is at 68.45M with Short Float at 37.42%.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at EVgo Inc. (EVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shevorenkova Olga, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Shevorenkova Olga sold 34,463 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $11.95 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

EVgo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Levy Jonathan Maier (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $12.04 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20878.0 shares of the EVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Zoi Catherine (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 42,083 shares at an average price of $11.52 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 57,598 shares of EVgo Inc. (EVGO).