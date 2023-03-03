eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) is 6.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.96 and a high of $27.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $11.85, the stock is -20.58% and -12.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -10.87% off its SMA200. EXPI registered -55.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.02%.

The stock witnessed a -23.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.71%, and is -9.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has around 1669 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $4.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.77 and Fwd P/E is 34.55. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.98% and -56.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.30%).

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 150.70% this year

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.83M, and float is at 74.51M with Short Float at 17.01%.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANFORD PENNY, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $14.83 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27.22 million shares.

eXp World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that SANFORD PENNY (10% Owner) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $13.05 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.28 million shares of the EXPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, SANFORD PENNY (10% Owner) disposed off 52,657 shares at an average price of $12.49 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 27,344,043 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI).