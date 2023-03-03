Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) is 30.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $23.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.32% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.61, the stock is 12.29% and 24.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 54.83% off its SMA200. XPRO registered 49.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.92%.

The stock witnessed a 24.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.47%, and is 14.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $1.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.34. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.54% and -0.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.70% this year

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.74M, and float is at 100.40M with Short Float at 3.17%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEARNEY MICHAEL C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 8,779 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $23.04 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that KEARNEY MICHAEL C (Director) sold a total of 9,963 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $23.02 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the XPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, KEARNEY MICHAEL C (Director) disposed off 20,186 shares at an average price of $22.10 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 166,312 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO).

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weatherford International plc (WFRD) that is trading 142.79% up over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 20.57% higher over the same period. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is 19.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.