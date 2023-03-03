Genpact Limited (G) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is 3.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.68 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $47.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.73% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.11% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.75, the stock is 0.58% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 4.73% off its SMA200. G registered 15.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.15%.

The stock witnessed a 0.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.39%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 109600 employees, a market worth around $8.85B and $4.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.32. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.73% and -2.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genpact Limited (G) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.31M, and float is at 169.05M with Short Float at 0.50%.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalra Balkrishan, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Kalra Balkrishan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $47.99 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Stein Kathryn Vanpelt (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 55,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $47.29 per share for $2.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66206.0 shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Lindstrom Carol (Director) disposed off 4,308 shares at an average price of $47.66 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 15,197 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -14.80% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 6.25% higher over the same period.