Here are the top Institutional holders of BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) shares

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) is 5.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $9.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRSP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $6.57, the stock is -11.16% and -7.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.04 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -14.10% off its SMA200. BRSP registered -24.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.07%.

The stock witnessed a -13.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.01%, and is -12.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $855.87M and $398.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.83 and Fwd P/E is 6.30. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.53% and -31.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) Analyst Forecasts

BrightSpire Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 145.00% this year

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.56M, and float is at 126.36M with Short Float at 1.25%.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Witt Andrew Elmore, the company’s. SEC filings show that Witt Andrew Elmore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $7.18 per share for a total of $71800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that RICE CATHERINE (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $7.19 per share for $50316.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65138.0 shares of the BRSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Palame David A () acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $7.14 for $17850.0. The insider now directly holds 314,079 shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP).