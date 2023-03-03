Here are the top Institutional holders of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) shares

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) is -31.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $6.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GWH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is -21.26% and -25.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -51.43% off its SMA200. GWH registered -66.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.51%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.46%, and is -13.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 8.46% over the month.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $284.10M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.61% and -73.41% from its 52-week high.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Analyst Forecasts

ESS Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.86M, and float is at 84.82M with Short Float at 10.68%.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dresselhuys Eric P., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dresselhuys Eric P. sold 23,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $47818.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.34 million shares.

ESS Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Evans Craig E (President) sold a total of 5,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $2.04 per share for $11293.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.56 million shares of the GWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, NIGGLI MICHAEL R (Director) acquired 19,100 shares at an average price of $2.56 for $48896.0. The insider now directly holds 578,821 shares of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH).