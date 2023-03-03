Here are the top Institutional holders of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) shares

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) is 0.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.78 and a high of $150.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The J stock was last observed hovering at around $119.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76%.

Currently trading at $121.13, the stock is -0.75% and -0.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -2.06% off its SMA200. J registered -1.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.66%.

The stock witnessed a -1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.34%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $15.24B and $15.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.12 and Fwd P/E is 14.81. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.44% and -19.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Analyst Forecasts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.76M, and float is at 125.08M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Christopher M.T., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thompson Christopher M.T. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $119.64 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34682.0 shares.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that EBERHART RALPH E (Director) sold a total of 1,428 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $119.73 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26754.0 shares of the J stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. (Executive Chair) disposed off 6,666 shares at an average price of $121.94 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 621,288 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J).

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Dynamics Corporation (GD) that is trading -1.32% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 47.69% higher over the same period. Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is -7.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.