Here are the top Institutional holders of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is 145.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is 6.90% and 45.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 5.27% at the moment leaves the stock 26.55% off its SMA200. SPPI registered 33.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.59%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.28%, and is 13.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 10.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 187.40% and -42.34% from its 52-week high.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.36M, and float is at 184.03M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGahan Keith M, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that McGahan Keith M sold 18,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $0.77 per share for a total of $14156.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Riga Thomas J (CEO & President) sold a total of 37,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $0.77 per share for $28365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.84 million shares of the SPPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, McGahan Keith M (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 11,990 shares at an average price of $0.76 for $9124.0. The insider now directly holds 636,697 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 27.77% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -7.04% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 0.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.