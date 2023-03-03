Here are the top Institutional holders of W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) shares

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is -6.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.85 and a high of $76.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRB stock was last observed hovering at around $67.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $67.34, the stock is -0.17% and -3.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -1.52% off its SMA200. WRB registered 16.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.93%.

The stock witnessed a -3.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.64%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has around 7681 employees, a market worth around $17.79B and $11.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.62 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.41% and -11.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Analyst Forecasts

W. R. Berkley Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.00% this year

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.19M, and float is at 202.26M with Short Float at 1.38%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $61.85 per share for a total of $88692.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

W. R. Berkley Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD (Director) bought a total of 4,566 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $62.00 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4566.0 shares of the WRB stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 4.44% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 37.79% higher over the same period. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 9.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.