Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is 28.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $7.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.03% off the consensus price target high of $9.75 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -23.79% lower than the price target low of $6.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is 4.00% and 12.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 43.02% off its SMA200. BBVA registered 37.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.65%.

The stock witnessed a 9.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.99%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 115675 employees, a market worth around $46.63B and $29.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.43. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.93% and -2.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.06B, and float is at 5.88B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 23.25% up over the past 12 months and Banco de Chile (BCH) that is 2.27% higher over the same period. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is 11.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.