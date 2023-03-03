Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is 2.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is -7.67% and -6.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 45.46% off its SMA200. MOMO registered 9.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.87%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.56%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $1.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.52% and -20.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.70% this year

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.51M, and float is at 144.04M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -32.45% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -8.81% lower over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is 5.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.