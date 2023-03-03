Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is 37.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.04 and a high of $37.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -46.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.46, the stock is 10.98% and 21.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 3.75% at the moment leaves the stock -0.64% off its SMA200. HLF registered -42.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.74%.

The stock witnessed a 16.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.91%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $5.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.35 and Fwd P/E is 5.80. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.93% and -44.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Analyst Forecasts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.90M, and float is at 96.62M with Short Float at 12.56%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mulligan Donal L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mulligan Donal L bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $19.32 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that L’Helias Sophie (Director) bought a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $19.48 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17060.0 shares of the HLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, JOHNSON MICHAEL (Chairman & interim CEO) acquired 19,675 shares at an average price of $12.69 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 275,062 shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -9.00% down over the past 12 months and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is -38.28% lower over the same period. Medifast Inc. (MED) is -41.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.