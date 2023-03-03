Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is -9.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.36 and a high of $169.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $140.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.83% off its average median price target of $203.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.86% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 19.81% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.34, the stock is -3.03% and -5.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -3.72% off its SMA200. JAZZ registered 5.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.13%.

The stock witnessed a -7.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.27%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $9.24B and $3.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.00. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.14% and -15.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -230.80% this year

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.78M, and float is at 61.37M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pearce Samantha, the company’s SVP, Head of Europe & Internat. SEC filings show that Pearce Samantha sold 531 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $157.26 per share for a total of $83505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11309.0 shares.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that COZADD BRUCE C (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $155.79 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the JAZZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, COZADD BRUCE C (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $159.86 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 368,078 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.04% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -11.21% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 40.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.