Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is -6.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.82 and a high of $163.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJM stock was last observed hovering at around $145.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.34%.

Currently trading at $148.59, the stock is -0.14% and -2.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 4.73% off its SMA200. SJM registered 17.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.53%.

The stock witnessed a -2.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $15.91B and $8.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.81 and Fwd P/E is 15.38. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.01% and -8.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The J. M. Smucker Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.50M, and float is at 101.92M with Short Float at 3.62%.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Penrose Jill R, the company’s Chief People & Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Penrose Jill R sold 4,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $140.83 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9106.0 shares.

The J. M. Smucker Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that SMUCKER RICHARD K (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $142.28 per share for $2.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the SJM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, SMUCKER MARK T (Chair of Board, Pres & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $143.02 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 86,649 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is 1.59% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -0.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.