Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is 2.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $22.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $17.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.95% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.16, the stock is -5.41% and -4.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -8.69% off its SMA200. TWO registered -19.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.87%.

The stock witnessed a -9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.19%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $889.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.36 and Fwd P/E is 6.88. Profit margin for the company is 49.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -28.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.25M, and float is at 85.75M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSH ROBERT, the company’s Vice President & CRO. SEC filings show that RUSH ROBERT sold 3,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $16.73 per share for a total of $61368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58229.0 shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that VINAR JASON (Vice President & COO) sold a total of 1,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $16.73 per share for $32607.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33046.0 shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, HANSON ALECIA (Vice President & CAO) disposed off 1,684 shares at an average price of $16.73 for $28173.0. The insider now directly holds 23,302 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -47.23% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -41.52% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -28.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.