Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) is 39.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $9.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $9.20, the stock is 8.61% and 20.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 28.84% off its SMA200. MIR registered 7.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.53%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.82%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has around 2630 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $717.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.66. Distance from 52-week low is 70.37% and -3.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.33M, and float is at 172.48M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GSAM Holdings LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GSAM Holdings LLC sold 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $6.06 per share for a total of $16356.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.