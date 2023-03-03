Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) is 0.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNTV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is -7.68% and -4.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -13.19% off its SMA200. MNTV registered -55.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.96%.

The stock witnessed a -9.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.41%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $480.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.19. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.51% and -62.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Analyst Forecasts

Momentive Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.04M, and float is at 128.25M with Short Float at 5.85%.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blum Lora D, the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Secty. SEC filings show that Blum Lora D sold 5,038 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $7.20 per share for a total of $36291.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Momentive Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Lurie Alexander J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 13,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $7.76 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the MNTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Carr Priyanka (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 8,762 shares at an average price of $7.76 for $67982.0. The insider now directly holds 245,386 shares of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV).