NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) is 124.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.07 and a high of $21.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRDS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.07% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -54.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.58, the stock is 32.67% and 72.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 5.68% at the moment leaves the stock 95.21% off its SMA200. NRDS registered 97.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.13%.

The stock witnessed a 84.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.87%, and is 12.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) has around 770 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $538.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.29. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.23% and 2.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NerdWallet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.00% this year

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.80M, and float is at 42.71M with Short Float at 5.28%.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yuann Kevin, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Yuann Kevin sold 2,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $49000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

NerdWallet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Yuann Kevin (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 6,526 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $10.23 per share for $66754.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the NRDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Chen Tim Chao-Ming (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 26,888 shares at an average price of $9.29 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 416,176 shares of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -31.37% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -31.20% lower over the same period. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is -14.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.