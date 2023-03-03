Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is -16.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.25 and a high of $129.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $101.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $128.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.23% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -7.7% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.16, the stock is -3.76% and -9.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -5.65% off its SMA200. NBIX registered 9.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.04%.

The stock witnessed a -9.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.73%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $9.62B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.00 and Fwd P/E is 20.97. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.10% and -22.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.70% this year

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.40M, and float is at 94.93M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $8.88 per share for a total of $39.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.58 million shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $104.30 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the NBIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Cooke Julie (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 1,328 shares at an average price of $103.83 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 27,424 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 27.77% up over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 19.65% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 29.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.