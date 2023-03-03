New Big Money Means Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) is 6.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.81 and a high of $27.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARQT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87%.

Currently trading at $15.82, the stock is -4.03% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -5.21% at the moment leaves the stock -18.21% off its SMA200. ARQT registered -9.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.71%.

The stock witnessed a -4.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.27%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $977.99M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.50% and -42.26% from its 52-week high.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Analyst Forecasts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.93M, and float is at 58.93M with Short Float at 20.16%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watanabe Todd Franklin, the company’s. SEC filings show that Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 5,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $15.83 per share for a total of $86606.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Burrows Scott L (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,434 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $15.83 per share for $22696.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38406.0 shares of the ARQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Turney Patricia A. (SVP, Operations) disposed off 1,432 shares at an average price of $15.83 for $22664.0. The insider now directly holds 45,693 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 26.27% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 4.53% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -11.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.