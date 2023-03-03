New Big Money Means Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is -8.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $215.90 and a high of $277.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDX stock was last observed hovering at around $232.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.01% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.51% higher than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $233.96, the stock is -4.05% and -6.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -4.42% off its SMA200. BDX registered -11.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.59%.

The stock witnessed a -7.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.93%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has around 77000 employees, a market worth around $66.80B and $18.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.20 and Fwd P/E is 17.17. Distance from 52-week low is 8.36% and -15.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.89M, and float is at 281.58M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Byrd Richard, the company’s EVP & President Interventional. SEC filings show that Byrd Richard sold 1,421 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $248.60 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4119.0 shares.

Becton Dickinson and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Polen Thomas E Jr (Chairman, CEO and President) sold a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $265.13 per share for $2.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28878.0 shares of the BDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Hickey David (EVP & President, Life Sciences) disposed off 475 shares at an average price of $265.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,331 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -8.20% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -20.64% lower over the same period. DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is 18.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.