New Big Money Means Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) is -2.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.29 and a high of $5.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNDT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.6% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -5.6% lower than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is -8.72% and -9.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -6.29% off its SMA200. CNDT registered -11.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.04%.

The stock witnessed a -16.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) has around 62000 employees, a market worth around $877.46M and $3.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.36% and -32.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conduent Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -397.90% this year

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.65M, and float is at 204.75M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Skelton Clifford, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Skelton Clifford bought 47,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $4.23 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.86 million shares.

Conduent Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Wood Stephen Henry (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 47,455 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $4.21 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CNDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Keyes Louis Edward (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $4.65 for $69750.0. The insider now directly holds 434,182 shares of Conduent Incorporated (CNDT).

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -14.80% down over the past 12 months and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) that is 10.00% higher over the same period. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is -4.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.