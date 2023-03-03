New Big Money Means Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is 41.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.06 and a high of $33.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49%.

Currently trading at $29.46, the stock is 4.66% and 18.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock 23.17% off its SMA200. FTDR registered -1.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.04%.

The stock witnessed a 8.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.81%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has around 2081 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.07 and Fwd P/E is 22.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.56% and -11.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.50M, and float is at 81.20M with Short Float at 5.55%.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cella Peter L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cella Peter L. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $24.53 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Frontdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Catalano Anna C (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $25.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20595.0 shares of the FTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, COBB WILLIAM C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.51 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR).