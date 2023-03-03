New Big Money Means HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is 1.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.47 and a high of $279.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $244.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $284.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.37% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.31% lower than the price target low of $243.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $243.75, the stock is -4.54% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 12.06% off its SMA200. HCA registered -3.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.80%.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.37%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 207000 employees, a market worth around $68.28B and $60.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.67 and Fwd P/E is 12.58. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.20% and -12.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.64M, and float is at 210.77M with Short Float at 1.43%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whalen Kathleen M, the company’s SVP & Chief Ethics Officer. SEC filings show that Whalen Kathleen M sold 1,734 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $263.61 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9962.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Berres Jennifer (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $255.23 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7392.0 shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, RUTHERFORD BILL B (CFO and EVP) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $258.19 for $7.75 million. The insider now directly holds 81,632 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -43.03% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -33.29% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -11.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.